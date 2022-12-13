Overview

Dr. Paul Ciavarelli, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Ciavarelli works at The Alabama Foot Care Center in Opelika, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.