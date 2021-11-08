Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Initial paediatric visit went very well with Dr Chung. All good.
About Dr. Paul Chung, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1790822799
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.