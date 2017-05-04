See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Paul Chung, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Chung, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Chung works at Medina Therapy in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Mind Psychiatry
    1619 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 860-1175
  2. 2
    Sensible Care
    505 N Tustin Ave Ste 150, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 274-7577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paul Chung, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780647347
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA San Fernando Valley
    • Naval Med Ctr San Diego
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • UC San Diego
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

