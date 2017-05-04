Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chung, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Clear Mind Psychiatry1619 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (818) 860-1175
-
2
Sensible Care505 N Tustin Ave Ste 150, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 274-7577Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
I am very satisfied with Dr Chung He has helped me tremendously He communicates with me through email if I have new symptoms or side effects of my medication I would recommend him highly
About Dr. Paul Chung, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780647347
Education & Certifications
- UCLA San Fernando Valley
- Naval Med Ctr San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- UC San Diego
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.