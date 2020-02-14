Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Chung, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of New Jersey1100 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-8668
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chung is a very caring physician and takes the time to listen to your concerns. The staff is wonderful as well and also very caring and always plesant
About Dr. Paul Chung, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
