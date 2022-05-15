Dr. Paul Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The office is very professional and the PA female was very nice and helpful as it seemed to be a busy day that I was there for a routine check up. It was alittle longer wait then anticipated but Dr. Chung is pleasant knowledgable and thorough. Suggestions would be to spend more time with the patient and allow the patient time to ask questions. Previous visits were very good but this last one felt alittle rushed but could have been due to the staffing and scheduling of so many patients in a short time frame. I tried not to concern myself with others as my visit is just as important as others. Overall, it's a very clean upgraded office with attention to detail and I like Dr. Chung and hope he can be my urologist for many years to come. He has a pleasant demeanor and just being very critical to say needed to spend more time talking to him, but realize there's a short time frame. Great doctor, would recommend.
About Dr. Paul Chung, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
352 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
