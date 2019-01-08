Dr. Chrzanowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
William P. Winkler M.d. P.c.280 W 81st St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 873-1840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. C for two decades at least. He is so gentle and calm and has amazing bedside manner. He doesn't lecture or scold, instead he explains and recommends strategies to improve whatever it is ailing you. I have no issues getting an appointment and I feel like he spends a good amount of time with me each visit. He's a calming force that to me is essential in a doctor. I highly recommend Dr. C.
About Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chrzanowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrzanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrzanowski.
