Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Chrzanowski works at UPPER WEST SIDE FAMILY MEDICAL PRACTICE in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William P. Winkler M.d. P.c.
    280 W 81st St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 873-1840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Asthma
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Asthma

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 08, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. C for two decades at least. He is so gentle and calm and has amazing bedside manner. He doesn't lecture or scold, instead he explains and recommends strategies to improve whatever it is ailing you. I have no issues getting an appointment and I feel like he spends a good amount of time with me each visit. He's a calming force that to me is essential in a doctor. I highly recommend Dr. C.
    — Jan 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD
    About Dr. Paul Chrzanowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013932334
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chrzanowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chrzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrzanowski works at UPPER WEST SIDE FAMILY MEDICAL PRACTICE in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chrzanowski’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrzanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrzanowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrzanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrzanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

