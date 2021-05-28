See All Urgent Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Paul Christensen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Christensen, MD

Urgent Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Christensen, MD is an Urgent Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urgent Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Christensen works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urgent Care Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Coorssen, MD
Dr. James Coorssen, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Healthcare System.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry
    1009 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 979-7109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?

    May 28, 2021
    Dr. Christensen was the third Dr. I saw when I was very sick with pneumonia last yr. He was so very through in testing and examining me and figured out the right medications to put me on to help me get well. I'm very grateful for his care.
    Ruth Clark — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Christensen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Christensen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Christensen to family and friends

    Dr. Christensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Christensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Christensen, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Christensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Urgent Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144260431
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La State University Earl K Long Genl Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • La State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christensen works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Christensen’s profile.

    Dr. Christensen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Christensen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.