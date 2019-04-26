Dr. Christakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Christakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Christakis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Christakis Medicine M D P A600 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 392-4453
Christakis Pediatrics333 Camino Gardens Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 392-4453
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Two years ago, we moved to the Coral Springs, area and unfortunately and I mean UNFORTUNATELY we were not able to see DR. PAUL and his staff, anymore. I miss them ALL TERRIBLY.!!!! They are the kindest people that you can meet and make you feel like family. Dr. Paul is very knowledgable and extremely kind. He is like a big teddy bear. I pray that one day we get to move to the Boca area, and can be patients of his again. WE MISS YOU ALL!!!!
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Christakis speaks Greek.
