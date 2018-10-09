Overview

Dr. Paul Chong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chong works at Family Orthopedics and Rehabilitation in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.