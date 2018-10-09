Dr. Paul Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Chong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Orthopedic Assoc609 Matlock Centre Cir, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 676-9046
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
I LOVE Dr.Chong! He’s no doubt the best doctor I’ve ever been to
About Dr. Paul Chong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306993274
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Vanderbilt University Medical Ctr-Vb Orthopedic Institute
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.