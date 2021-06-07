Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chomiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chomiak works at
Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chomiak?
this guy is ALL business. He is a Great technician and teacher.He explained what had to be done and he did what he said he was going to do and did it well. I feel blessed to have been referred to Dr Chomiak. I have been advised that he is no longer associated with First Physicians Group and I hope that he has not left the area. He is a genuine life saver.
About Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851390694
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Hospital And Clins
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chomiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chomiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chomiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chomiak works at
Dr. Chomiak has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chomiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chomiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chomiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chomiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chomiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.