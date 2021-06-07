See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sarasota, FL
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Overview

Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chomiak works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group
    1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8791
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Empyema
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Cancer
Empyema
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 07, 2021
    this guy is ALL business. He is a Great technician and teacher.He explained what had to be done and he did what he said he was going to do and did it well. I feel blessed to have been referred to Dr Chomiak. I have been advised that he is no longer associated with First Physicians Group and I hope that he has not left the area. He is a genuine life saver.
    Richard Booth — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851390694
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wisc Hospital And Clins
    • Loyola University Hospital
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Loyola University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Chomiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chomiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chomiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chomiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chomiak works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chomiak’s profile.

    Dr. Chomiak has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chomiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chomiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chomiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chomiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chomiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

