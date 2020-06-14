Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Henry Cho works at
Ft. Worth909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 587-2307Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Arlington
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry Cho?
I can never say enough about Dr Cho and his staff.. They are amazing and the most sweetest ladies I have ever met.. They are always eager to help in anyway possible... And Dr Cho is so nice and he is to the point..he doesn't go around the world to tell you what's wrong and what needs to be done...I was just amazed... Totally would recommend him to anyone.. Thank you Dr Cho and your staff for being so awesome..
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Henry Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henry Cho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henry Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry Cho works at
Dr. Henry Cho has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry Cho.
