Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center

Dr. Henry Cho works at North Texas Surgical & Transplant in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Ft. Worth
    909 9th Ave Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 587-2307
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Disc Replacement
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Pituitary Tumor
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor Surgery
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Craniotomy
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Medulloblastoma
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Tumor Surgery
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 14, 2020
    I can never say enough about Dr Cho and his staff.. They are amazing and the most sweetest ladies I have ever met.. They are always eager to help in anyway possible... And Dr Cho is so nice and he is to the point..he doesn't go around the world to tell you what's wrong and what needs to be done...I was just amazed... Totally would recommend him to anyone.. Thank you Dr Cho and your staff for being so awesome..
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598705477
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center|Montefiore Medical Center
