Overview

Dr. Paul Henry Cho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center



Dr. Henry Cho works at North Texas Surgical & Transplant in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.