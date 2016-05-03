Dr. Paul Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chiu, MD
Dr. Paul Chiu, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Paul H. Chiu, M.D., Inc707 S Garfield Ave Ste 304, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 588-2825
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- WellPoint
I have been seeing dr. Chiu for about 9 months. I had four different sessions of injections..... Dr. Chu has been an excellent doctor and explained everything to me if I don't understand he will explain it to me again. Dr. Chu staff has been good sometimes there's a long wait ,but for good service sometimes you have to wait and not be rude.
About Dr. Paul Chiu, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1467440883
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Riverside Methodists Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
- University of Houston
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
