Overview

Dr. Paul Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Chen works at North County Laser Eye Associates, Carlsbad, CA in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.