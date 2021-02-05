Dr. Paul Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
North County Laser Eye Associates Apc1905 Calle Barcelona Ste 208, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 930-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes very good his nice calm demeanor helps and he did a great job on my left eye cataract surgery yesterday
About Dr. Paul Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1760486419
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Princeton University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
