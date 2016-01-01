Dr. Paul Chellappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chellappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Chellappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Chellappa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Chellappa works at
Locations
Middletown Mental Health Clinic45 Ashley Ave, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 326-8073
93 Prince st middletown professional93 Prince St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 341-7448
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Chellappa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Postgrad Ctr Mntl Hlth
- Middletown Psychiatric Center
- St Johns Riverside Hosp
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- Madras U
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chellappa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chellappa accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chellappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chellappa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chellappa.
