Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med.
Dr. Cheatum works at
Premiere Phlebology LLC10523 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 425-7980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly professional and get great results
About Dr. Paul Cheatum, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wesley/U Kans
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Newman University
- Family Practice
Dr. Cheatum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheatum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheatum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheatum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.