Overview

Dr. Paul Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ontario, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Galion Community Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Champaign Dental Group in Ontario, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.