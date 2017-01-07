Dr. Paul Cesanek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cesanek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cesanek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Cesanek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Cesanek works at
Lvpg Hematology Oncology1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 308, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8966
Lehigh Valley Hospital1200 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-8850
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Cesanek too time to discuss my needs and was a big help in my decision between a Nissan fundopulation or Linx surgery for severe reflux. He even drew diagrams to help me with understanding the NF surgery. Everyone at the Leghigh hospital was kind, helpful and put me at ease just before the surgery and until I left. I felt very cared for. I can't believe how quickly I recovered with minimal scaring or issues. I would and have recommended him o others.
- General Surgery
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cesanek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cesanek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cesanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cesanek has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cesanek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cesanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cesanek.
