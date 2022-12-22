Dr. Paul Ceplenski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ceplenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ceplenski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Ceplenski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Cromwell209 Main St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 826-4453
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Lake St Bldg B, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4453
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Went for a yearly check-up. Very little wait time for the doctor to enter exam room. Good listener and was thorough in his review/ exam. Liked the way he recorded his exam notes into his recording device while you were still meeting with him.
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275564205
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- St Francis Hosp
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Urology
