Overview

Dr. Paul Celestre, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Celestre works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA and Prince George, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.