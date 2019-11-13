Overview

Dr. Paul Castellanos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Castellanos works at Mercy Health Ear, Nose And Throat in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.