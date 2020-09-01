See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach.

Dr. Cassedy works at Coastal Comprehensive Care in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Comprehensive Care
    25226 CABOT RD, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 707-0005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Cassedy is a life saver. Helped me get sober. Saved my marriage, gave my kids a father. If I were to have more kids, I would name one Paul and the other Cassedy. Two thumbs up.
    ah — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417159948
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Cassedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cassedy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cassedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cassedy works at Coastal Comprehensive Care in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cassedy’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

