See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Paul Casey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Casey, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Casey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Casey works at Nevada Eye Care- Northwest in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dilation of Outflow Canal and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William May, MD
Dr. William May, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
6 (46)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Eye Care Professionals
    7730 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 733-9271
  2. 2
    Nevada Eye Care Professionals
    2090 E Flamingo Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Nearsightedness
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Nearsightedness
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?

    Aug 19, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Casey's for almost 2 yrs. Today's appointment was great as always
    — Aug 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Casey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Casey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Casey to family and friends

    Dr. Casey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Casey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Casey, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Casey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538180302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • David Grant Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey works at Nevada Eye Care- Northwest in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Casey’s profile.

    Dr. Casey has seen patients for Dilation of Outflow Canal and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Casey speaks French, Russian and Spanish.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Casey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.