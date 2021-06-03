See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from La Univ Del Zulia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Casanova-Romero works at Cleveland Clinic in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Mem Family Care At St Lucie W
    1095 Nw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 785-5581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bone Disorders
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperprolactinemia
Hypertension
Hypertension, Hyperaldosteronism-Induced
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoadrenalism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Proteinuria
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Casanova Romero is without a doubt one of the best I have ever had. His experience and clarity in explaining his treatment approach is wonderful. I trust him 100%.
    Gene Antuna — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD
    About Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316963168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Hlth Sys/ Univ Of Miami
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • La Univ Del Zulia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Casanova-Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova-Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casanova-Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casanova-Romero works at Cleveland Clinic in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Casanova-Romero’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova-Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova-Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova-Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova-Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

