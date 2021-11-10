Dr. Paul Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Paul M. Carter MD PA101 Robeson St Ste 200, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Directions (910) 323-2697
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended him several times. He did my g o p surgery in 2005. By being a responsible patient I had very good results & continue to maintain my weight today.
About Dr. Paul Carter, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1881691988
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
