Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD
Dr. Paul Carpinello, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Drexel Hill - Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center1041 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions (484) 276-1880
Edgmont4877 W Chester Pike, Edgemont, PA 19028 Directions (610) 672-7310
Marple Newtown3217 West Chester Pike Ste C, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (610) 672-7309
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- National Elevator
- New York Life
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1962573758
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Carpinello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpinello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carpinello using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carpinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
731 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpinello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpinello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpinello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpinello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.