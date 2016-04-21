See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (11)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.

Dr. Capobianco works at Paul J Capobianco DO in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul J Capobianco DO
    75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 733-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glen Cove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 21, 2016
After only 3 months of seeing Dr Capobianco, I went from constant pain and inflammation with Rheumatoid Arthritis (diagnosed 16 years ago) to almost no pain, sleeping better, able to plan my days. Got my life back. He prescribed Low Dose Naltrexone or LDN and I've had an amazing response to it. My Rheumatologist is not able to give me that drug. I'm currently working on getting the muscles of my body to rebuild after years of not using them and getting my energy levels stabilized. There is hope
lqbesty in Ronkonkoma, NY — Apr 21, 2016
Photo: Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO
About Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Specialties
28 years of experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1578599528
  • 1578599528
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Capobianco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Capobianco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Capobianco works at Paul J Capobianco DO in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Capobianco’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Capobianco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capobianco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capobianco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capobianco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

