Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO
Dr. Paul Capobianco, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.
Paul J Capobianco DO75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (844) 733-3627
- Glen Cove Hospital
After only 3 months of seeing Dr Capobianco, I went from constant pain and inflammation with Rheumatoid Arthritis (diagnosed 16 years ago) to almost no pain, sleeping better, able to plan my days. Got my life back. He prescribed Low Dose Naltrexone or LDN and I've had an amazing response to it. My Rheumatologist is not able to give me that drug. I'm currently working on getting the muscles of my body to rebuild after years of not using them and getting my energy levels stabilized. There is hope
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578599528
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
