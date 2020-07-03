Dr. Cannistraro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Cannistraro, MD
Dr. Paul Cannistraro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Paul A Cannistraro MD1 Mifflin Pl Ste 400, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 460-1053
- 2 12 Arrow St Ste 210, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 460-1053
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He isexcellant
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cannistraro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannistraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannistraro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannistraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannistraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannistraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.