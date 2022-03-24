Overview

Dr. Paul Canale, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Canale works at Baldwin Bone & Joint in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.