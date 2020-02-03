See All Neurosurgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Paul Camarata, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Camarata, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Camarata works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cambridge Tower A
    3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2
    The University of Kansas Hospital Neurosurgery
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6122
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3
    The University of Kansas Hospital
    4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-5150
  4
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2020
    My son was diagnosed with brain tumor which I of course freaked out when I heard the news. Dr. C is what my 14 yr old son calls him. Dr. C gave my son a nick name too. Which made him even cooler to a teenager whose life was turned upside down. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. C. He was "cool" to the teenager, compassionate to me (mom) and always always honest and upfront with both of us. He explained every detail to my son and never made him feel like decisions were being made for him. When the decision was made for my son's brain surgery he took every aspect of my son's life into consideration. He made decisions on my son's care that would have life long impacts & didn't just heal him in the moment even if it took more of Dr.C's time.
    About Dr. Paul Camarata, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1558398982
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Camarata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camarata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camarata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camarata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camarata works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Camarata’s profile.

    Dr. Camarata has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camarata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Camarata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camarata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camarata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camarata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

