Dr. Paul Camarata, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Camarata, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cambridge Tower A3825 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
The University of Kansas Hospital Neurosurgery3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6122Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5150
-
4
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My son was diagnosed with brain tumor which I of course freaked out when I heard the news. Dr. C is what my 14 yr old son calls him. Dr. C gave my son a nick name too. Which made him even cooler to a teenager whose life was turned upside down. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. C. He was "cool" to the teenager, compassionate to me (mom) and always always honest and upfront with both of us. He explained every detail to my son and never made him feel like decisions were being made for him. When the decision was made for my son's brain surgery he took every aspect of my son's life into consideration. He made decisions on my son's care that would have life long impacts & didn't just heal him in the moment even if it took more of Dr.C's time.
About Dr. Paul Camarata, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camarata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camarata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camarata has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camarata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camarata speaks Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Camarata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camarata.
