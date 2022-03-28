See All Hand Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Paul Callegari, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Callegari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Callegari works at CALLEGARI PAUL MD OFFICE in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul R. Callegari MD PC
    6585 S Yale Ave Ste 1050, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Release
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Release

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 28, 2022
    Surgery on a broken/dislocated finger. Dr. Callegari was always on time, explained in detail what happened and is about to happen, even going over x-rays; entire experience was predictable, without "drama", surprises. Dr. Callegari was accessible after-hours and after surgery for questions (call-back in 5 mins!), and the outcome of the surgery was flawless.
    Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Callegari, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295746253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • University Alberta
    Internship
    • Toronto Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Callegari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callegari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callegari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callegari works at CALLEGARI PAUL MD OFFICE in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Callegari’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Callegari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callegari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

