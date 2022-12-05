Dr. Paul Caldwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Caldwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Caldwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics St Mary s1501 Maple Ave Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 430-5030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caldwell?
In 2006 I had my 1st Rotator Cuff Surgery to repair 1 complete tear. All went well and It lasted till end of 2020. The surgery was performed in NY.In 2020 I was living in Florida and had recently purchased a 2nd home in Virginia. When my shoulder starting bothering my I visited two well known shoulder doctors in Florida both who said I was in bad shape. I had 3 complete tears and the injuries where old and they refused to do a repair. There solution was either PT or a complete shoulder replacement or a reverse shoulder procedure.After reading up on these options I was not convinced to go this way. Fortunately, I am friends with Dr Caldwell’s dad who showed my MRI to his son. Life changes put me in the right place at the right time. He was confident for a positive outcome. So here I am 2 years later still playing competitive tennis, pickleball waterskiing and golf. Shoulder has no pain and its stronger then ever. PS- He’s the best you ill find. But you need to do your PT!!!
About Dr. Paul Caldwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1457304784
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caldwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caldwell works at
Dr. Caldwell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caldwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.