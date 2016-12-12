Dr. Paul Cacchillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cacchillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cacchillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cacchillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cacchillo works at
Locations
-
1
Indianapolis9202 N Meridian St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 841-2020
-
2
Eye Surgeons of Indiana - Greenfield740 W Green Meadows Dr Ste 310, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 462-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cacchillo?
Having had 2 cataract surgeries by Dr, Cacchillo, I couldn't be happier with the results. He is a very friendly and in my opinion an excellent eye surgeon. He took extra time to explain the procedure and options. I have highly recommended Dr. Cacchillo to my friends and family members should they have the need for eye surgery. Very satisfied!!!!
About Dr. Paul Cacchillo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1902848765
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cacchillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacchillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacchillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacchillo works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacchillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacchillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cacchillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cacchillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.