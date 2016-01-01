Dr. Byssainthe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
Dr. Byssainthe works at
Locations
-
1
Daystar Medical Services PC1180 E 92nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 257-3232
-
2
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Byssainthe?
About Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Spanish
- 1770680738
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byssainthe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byssainthe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byssainthe works at
Dr. Byssainthe has seen patients for Hemodialysis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byssainthe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Byssainthe speaks Bulgarian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Byssainthe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byssainthe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byssainthe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byssainthe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.