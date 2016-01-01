See All Nephrologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Byssainthe works at Day Star Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemodialysis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daystar Medical Services PC
    1180 E 92nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 257-3232
  2. 2
    Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center
    760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemodialysis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hemodialysis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paul Byssainthe, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770680738
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Byssainthe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byssainthe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byssainthe works at Day Star Medical Services in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Byssainthe’s profile.

    Dr. Byssainthe has seen patients for Hemodialysis, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byssainthe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Byssainthe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byssainthe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byssainthe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byssainthe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

