Dr. Paul Byrne, MD
Dr. Paul Byrne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Contemporary OB/GYN Asscts Lng300 Old Country Rd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 747-9232
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
Paul R Byrne MD PC300 Garden City Plz Ste 136, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-9232
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Byrne since 2015. I like his demeanor and his sense of humor. I like the way he speaks to me and answers my questions. I am extremely confident in Dr. Byrne's abilities as a gynecologist. He is gentle and kind and seems to care about his patients. He also dresses quite snazzily!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801885835
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
