Dr. Paul Butzine, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Butzine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Locations
Human Development Centre14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 108, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 214-1141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Butzine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669488912
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butzine accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butzine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butzine has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butzine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butzine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butzine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butzine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butzine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.