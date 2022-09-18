Dr. Paul Burton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Burton, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arrowhead Orthopaedics3889 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arrowhead Orthopedics2131 Elks Dr Ste 200, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 726-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
I was scared to death to have hip replacement surgery but Dr Paul Burton did an excellent job
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Botsford General Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
