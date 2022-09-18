Overview

Dr. Paul Burton, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Burton works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA, Hemet, CA and San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.