Dr. Paul Buitron, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Buitron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.

Dr. Buitron works at PAUL R BUITRON, MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul R. Buitron M.d. P.A.
    220 W Hillside Rd Ste 13, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 724-1508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Oral Cancer Screening
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Apr 23, 2019
    Excellent doctor
    — Apr 23, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Buitron, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306940523
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Buitron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buitron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buitron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buitron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buitron works at PAUL R BUITRON, MD in Laredo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Buitron’s profile.

    Dr. Buitron has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buitron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buitron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buitron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buitron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buitron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

