Dr. Paul Buechel, MD
Dr. Paul Buechel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Stones River Rheumatology Pllc1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 410, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Dr Buechel has always been very kind. I have a much better understanding of what I am going through
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Lemoyne College, Syracuse Ny
