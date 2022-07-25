See All Otolaryngologists in Cleveland, OH
Laryngology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Bryson, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Bryson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195
(216) 353-0035
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Laryngeal Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Laryngeal Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Bryson is friendly, patient, knowledgeable, action-oriented, and caring. He didn't mess around with my vocal cord nodes. Surgery was quick, and my healing time was minimal. His staff are welcoming and efficient. If you're in need of voice care, look no further.
    Jax — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Bryson, MD

    Laryngology
    English
    Male
    1386864288
    Education & Certifications

    Otolaryngology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Bryson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryson works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bryson’s profile.

    Dr. Bryson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

