Dr. Paul Bryman, DO

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (5)
39 years of experience
Dr. Paul Bryman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Bryman works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 29, 2020
Dr. Bryman administered the hospice care to my father. He told us what we actually needed to hear and not what we perhaps wanted to hear. It was refreshing to hear the truth, even if it was a little uncomfortable to hear. His bedside manner was pleasant and comforting for my dad. He ensured that my father was comfortable and able to live out his final days in peace and dignity. This is the kind of physician I hope everyone has in their final days.
Vince Smith — Dec 29, 2020
About Dr. Paul Bryman, DO

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609849819
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Philadelphia Geriatric Center
Residency
  • Memorial General Hospital
Internship
  • Memorial General Hospital
Medical Education
  • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bryman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bryman works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bryman’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

