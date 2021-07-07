Dr. Paul Brundage, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brundage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brundage, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Brundage, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Brundage works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates of Cleveland P C2415 Chambliss Ave Nw, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brundage listens and takes what you say seriously. The whole staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Paul Brundage, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
Dr. Brundage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brundage accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brundage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brundage works at
Dr. Brundage has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brundage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brundage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brundage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brundage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brundage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.