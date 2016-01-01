See All Radiation Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Paul Brown,, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Brown,, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Brown,, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Brown, works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Brown,?

Photo: Dr. Paul Brown,, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Brown,, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown, to family and friends

Dr. Brown,'s Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Brown,

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Brown,, MD.

About Dr. Paul Brown,, MD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1861479156
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Clinc
Residency
Medical Education
  • NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Brown,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown, has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown, works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Brown,’s profile.

Dr. Brown, has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown,.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown,, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown, appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.