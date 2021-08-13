Overview

Dr. Paul Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Enteritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.