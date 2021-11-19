Dr. Paul Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Brown, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Covenant Neurology3506 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician with great bedside manner. He gave us answers and was very kind. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Brown, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Lubbock Genl Hosp/Tex Tech
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
