Dr. Paul Brooks, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Locations
Brooks Foot & Ankle Associates2201 E NINE MILE RD, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 479-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Brooks for an ingrown toenail. He did an excellent job and I recommend his services to anyone . Very personable and professional.
About Dr. Paul Brooks, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184612186
Education & Certifications
- Alliance Community Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
