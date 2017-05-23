Overview

Dr. Paul Brooks, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at Brooks Foot & Ankle Associates in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.