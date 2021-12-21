Overview

Dr. Paul Brisson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Brisson works at JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER RADIATION ONCOLOGY in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.