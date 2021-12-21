Dr. Paul Brisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brisson, MD
Dr. Paul Brisson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Jersey City Medical Center Radiation Oncology, 631 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07304
51 E 25th St, New York, NY 10010
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
EmblemHealth
UnitedHealthCare
WellPoint
Patient Review: Dr brisson gave me my life back My spine was so bad had pain and couldnt walk without pain I was always so active hiked and played tennis until i couldnt anymore because of pain Dr brisson performed an anterior posterior spine surgery and im back to doing everything Thank u so much When i am out there i always say to my husband this is amazing and so happy i found this man to help me??Pam stegman
Specialty: Orthopedic Surgery
Experience: 44 years
Languages: English, Polish and Spanish
NPI: 1164534202
Training: Buffalo General Hospital
McGill Teaching Hospital
Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill U
Medical School: Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
