Dr. Paul Brion, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Brion works at Arthritis Consultants N County in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.