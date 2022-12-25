Dr. Paul Brion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Brion, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Brion works at
Locations
Frank J Nolan MD2023 W Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 724-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brion has been my rheumatologist for over 12 years. He truly cares about his patients and their well being and is willing to listen to all questions and concerns to provide the best treatment plan for the situation.
About Dr. Paul Brion, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295724326
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brion has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brion accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brion has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brion.
