Dr. Paul Bretton, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bretton, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bretton works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Coral Office507 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
2
Southwest Florida Urologic Associates12651 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
-
3
Fort Myers Office12631 Whitehall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 772-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bretton?
Dr. Bretton
About Dr. Paul Bretton, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649245036
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bretton has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bretton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretton.
