Overview

Dr. Paul Bretton, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bretton works at Southwest Florida Urologic Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.