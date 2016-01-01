Dr. P Brasher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brasher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. P Brasher Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. P Brasher Jr, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Owensboro, KY.
Dr. Brasher Jr works at
Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Pulmonology1301 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-7515Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. P Brasher Jr, MD
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1912341264
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
