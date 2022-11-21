Dr. Paul Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Brady, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Brady works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics9430 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brady?
Dr Brady is excellent. He patiently describes the issue, explains the options, and leaves the choice to the patient. I chose surgery for Rotator Cuff Repair and all went very well. In therapy now, working to regain normal shoulder use. Very good surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Brady, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760468128
Education & Certifications
- The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Furman University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.